Hi, this is my first post here so please forgive me if I'm in the wrong place.

Basically, I'm looking to get a laptop that can handle casual gaming, I'm getting into a few different games but I'm definitely not a gamer so I really don't need a $2,000+ gaming laptop. Currently, I have an old MacBook that is struggling with The Sims, and obviously I can't get many games because Apple :(. I've been looking around but so far everything that I've found that seems to be okay on websites is hugely expensive in NZ.

My budget is about $1000-$1,500, I know that's not a huge amount but I'm not looking for anything major, just something that has okay specs and can handle a decent amount of games without completely giving up like my poor Mac. I don't need a fancy screen or keyboard or anything like that, don't need good speakers either (I'm Deaf so it really doesn't make a difference lol), I just want something that runs.