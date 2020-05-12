Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Laptops and mobile computing - Attempting to Fix Laptop - Diagnosis Help


Wannabe Geek


#270504 12-May-2020 21:56
About a year ago my laptop broke. The laptop specifications are as follows.

 

Toshiba Satellite L50-A

 

PART NO. PSKLNA-01Q00J

 

What happened, from as best as I can remember, I was watching a movie but I noticed the battery was low so I plugged it in to save having to get up later. However, later on I got the low battery warning, figured I must've not switched it on from the wall, only to find it was already powered on from the wall and plugged in. So I just let the laptop run until it eventually shut itself down.

 

In an attempt to fix the problem quickly I ordered a new ac adapter as that was my first thought of what could be broken. Only to find that the laptop LED that shows it's charging still wasn't on when the new one was connected. I left it plugged in for awhile just in case, no luck. As a result, I just grabbed this other laptop I had and have been using that since. I needed to quickly change laptops as I'm at university.

 

Recently, I found the Toshiba in the wardrobe and thought maybe I should have one last go at fixing it now that I have more time. My question for the forums is based on the events that occurred what do you best believe the issue with the laptop is?

 

My own research suggests that apparently it's likely to be a motherboard fault, the battery, or the ac adapter. However, it's clearly not the ac adapter as the new one I bought would've fixed that, correct? I believe it's not the battery as from my understanding I should still be able to turn the laptop on even if the battery was broken, just as long as it was connected directly to power through the ac adapter, correct? I'm not so sure about the motherboard fault as I would've thought the laptop would've suddenly shut off in the event a part of the motherboard failed, but my laptop just ran until the battery died.

 

In conclusion, this led me to believe it was actually the DC jack that needed to be replaced. Before I ordered the part I thought I'd put it to the forums and see what others thought of my self diagnosis. Any advice would be appreciated. I tried to provide as much information as possible to help, cheers!

Uber Geek


  #2482267 12-May-2020 22:03
DC Socket is a common fault, especially if it's been knocked while plugged in. Pull it apart and inspect the socket/solder joints for the socket. 

