Daughter's laptop disconnected from WiFi a couple of times last week. I've noticed the device Killer WiFi adapter was disabled - not of her own doing as hers is not an Administrator account.

Today the device was disconnected again, so logged with my Administrator account. Tried

1. Disable/Enable

2. Restart

3. Update drivers using assistant

4. Removed device from list with driver uninstall, followed with installing downloaded drivers from Dell

In all cases I get an "Windows can't start device. Error 10".

At the moment the laptop is connected via a USB WiFi adapter, so next step (after school hours) will be to do a Windows refresh and see if it fixes - if not then I will have to assume it's a hardware problem and go back to the retailer and claim warranty repair/replace (it's a five-month old laptop)

Any other ideas?