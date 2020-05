Getting a new HP G6 laptop from work, but I require a docking station with it - catch is, I run dual screen, 1x 4k 1x 1080. We did order some docks that looking at the PBTech blurb, would work, but now I have one in my hand and read the instructions, no, it wont work (has dual HDMI, but only for 2x 1080 OR 1x 4k).

Can anyone recommend a dock that will do 1x 4k and 1x 1080 ? Laptop has USB C on it (full spec).