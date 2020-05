Hi all,

Asking on behalf of a friend whose 10-year old Macbook is slowly dying, and in need of a new Macbook soon.

She is not in a position to buy a brand new one, so I offered to look for reputable places she could purchase an ex-lease Macbook from. Alternatively it doesn't have to be ex-lease, second hand from private owners is OK.

Where are good/safe places to buy Macbooks from?

Thanks!