#271828 28-May-2020 12:44
Helping someone out.  Wouldn't mind feedback or thoughts on this, good or bad please.

 

I am out of the loop on what's good or not. I just expect computers to work nowadays.    For ~$2K this seems a reasonable price for the specs when comparing to the Acer and Dell gaming laptop equivalents. 

 

Intel options seem to add another $400 - $500.  Is that Intel tax or legitimately better?   

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB150068/HP-Pavilion-15-15-ec0068ax-GTX-1660-Ti-Gaming-Lapt?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQjwn7j2BRDrARIsAHJkxmz4qXElVtNUj9ZrGM4OmcbkPlV6itgd7mPYJ3R1qPQdKOORRcQZkRgaAilXEALw_wcB

 

HP Pavilion 15 15-ec0068ax GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop 15.6" FHD 144Hz Fast screen AMD Ryzen7 3750H 16GB 512GB SSD NO-DVD GTX 1660Ti 6GB Graphics Win10Home 1yr warranty

 

Thanks




  #2493624 28-May-2020 12:56
*for gaming* an equivalent Intel is likely to perform a bit better, but I imagine you are looking at something with the i7-9750H? That does have an extra 2 cores and higher boost clock so will be dearer.

The main bottleneck for gaming would be the GPU rather than the CPU in most cases with notebooks of this sort of spec.

The 3750H is a good CPU. I would say that laptop is good value for 2K.

 

https://www.notebookcheck.net/HP-Gaming-Pavilion-15-Laptop-Review-A-powerful-yet-pleasingly-quiet-gaming-laptop.428630.0.html

 

That's a good review of the Intel variant.

