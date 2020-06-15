I need one that will dual boot XP and Win7 for some legacy software/hardware (vehicle diagnostics & programming). VMs are too unreliable, always get connectivity issues with the external hardware. I guess the issue really is getting drivers for newer modern laptops that are compatible with a legacy OS.
Reason I’m looking for something modern is that it will be in better shape, last longer, available spare parts etc. happy with an older, less modern laptop but almost impossible to find one in excellent condition.
Open to suggestions