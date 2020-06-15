Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Modern laptop capable of running XP & Win7


#272209 15-Jun-2020 10:18
Bit of a long shot...

I need one that will dual boot XP and Win7 for some legacy software/hardware (vehicle diagnostics & programming). VMs are too unreliable, always get connectivity issues with the external hardware. I guess the issue really is getting drivers for newer modern laptops that are compatible with a legacy OS.

Reason I’m looking for something modern is that it will be in better shape, last longer, available spare parts etc. happy with an older, less modern laptop but almost impossible to find one in excellent condition.

Open to suggestions

  #2504819 15-Jun-2020 10:36
I think you will end up creating more problems for yourself.... XP (and potentially win7) simply wont have drivers for modern hardware (M2 SSD or USB 3, etc,

 

XP was in production from '01 to '08,  that's a long time ago hardware wise....

  #2504829 15-Jun-2020 10:48
Which virtualization software have you tried?

 

VMware workstation is pretty good for passing through even unknown USB devices (only Win7 32 bit driver exists, etc) or serial ports.

 

You can easily run into driver / boot issues with the modern devices when trying to hack an older OS onto them.

 

If VMs are not feasible, just get a couple of older ex-lease devices with SSDs which supports the desired OS and have drivers.

