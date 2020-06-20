Good CPU(9750h or above) and gpu that is about 2kg or under with decent battery life. Also at least 2yr warranty.



Should be able to run Davinci Resolve which is a power hungry editing app and occasional gaming. I use more video and photo editing than gaming but good to have when needed. Reason for laptop instead of desktop is I go to library with my partner to give her company when she's studying.



Closest I can find is Razer blade stealth but it cost the same as MacBook with worse battery life and only 1yr warranty.



GS66 or G14 maybe? Gigabyte Aero 15x is my current daily driver which is perfect with 8750h + 1070 8gb and 7h+ battery but looking for a change and upgrade.