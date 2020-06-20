Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Closest MacBook Pro 16" alternative


Good CPU(9750h or above) and gpu that is about 2kg or under with decent battery life. Also at least 2yr warranty.

Should be able to run Davinci Resolve which is a power hungry editing app and occasional gaming. I use more video and photo editing than gaming but good to have when needed. Reason for laptop instead of desktop is I go to library with my partner to give her company when she's studying.

Closest I can find is Razer blade stealth but it cost the same as MacBook with worse battery life and only 1yr warranty.

GS66 or G14 maybe? Gigabyte Aero 15x is my current daily driver which is perfect with 8750h + 1070 8gb and 7h+ battery but looking for a change and upgrade.

What’s wrong with an actual MacBook Pro 16”?




BlinkyBill



BlinkyBill:

What’s wrong with an actual MacBook Pro 16”?



Nothing really. Just preference. If I have to nitpick:

-I prefer to have my working folder on a separate nvme drive which I swap out when replacing laptops. MacBook pro has basically 0 flexibility with that where stuff is soldered on.
-Prefer not to have dongles for everything.
-Generally better value for money for Windows.
-Memory card reader as I use SD cards extensively
-I kinda want to support the good work of Bill and Melinda lol

