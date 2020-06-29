I've recently bought an HP Spectre 13 inch x360 an noticed it has a very minor scratch on the screen.

Hoping to avoid any more scratches, I was searching to see what my options are for screen protectors and came across this product:

https://www.screenshield.co.nz/product/laptops-and-ultrabooks/hp-laptops-and-ultrabooks/hp-spectre-x360-13-aw0020ng/brotect-airglass-matte-glass-screen-protector-for-hp-spectre-x360-13-aw0020ng/

It looks like one of the more suitable options in my search, but I can't find any reviews about the company.

Their Facebook page which appears in a Google search no longer exists either.

Just wondering if they're legit and if anyone can share their experience dealing with them.

Cheers!

Tony