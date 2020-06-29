Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersLaptop recommend - HN


751 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272517 29-Jun-2020 11:00
Send private message quote this post

Sorry for another laptop thread.

 

My significant other is after a laptop so that she can request to work from home in the future. As we're a bit tight on cash right now it would have to be on Finance (at least 1 year). We are buying a lot of whiteware etc from Harvey Norman, so was looking to get something from there (am getting discount for bulk purchasing, 5 year interest free).

 

There doesnt seem to be a great selection though.

 

Her current desktop specs are: 

 

i5-8500T

 

8GB

 

Wanting 14-16" screen

 

(excel, multiple windows, nothing too strenuous really)

 

I have an HP Elitebook 840 G3, with docking station at home, so was hoping to find something that could be docked as well (1 additional monitor, but will buy another down the track) but seems unlikely.

 

I looked at these

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/laptops/hp-15s-fq1031tu-15.6-laptop.html

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/laptops/lenovo-ideapad-c340-i5-8265u-14-2-in-1-laptop.html

 

but am unsure.

 

PB Tech have a better selection, but I dont think their Finance is as long.

 

 

 

Any recommendations / ideas?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
522 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2514308 29-Jun-2020 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Are you using the side dock of the Elitebook?

 

 

 

I would go for an Elitebook G5/G6 (they are well priced on trademe for barely used laptops) anything else and you are up for replacing the dock

 

HP Elitebook G7 is now out with the 10th Gen ISeries due to hit the market in August but they have dropped the side dock and its now thunderbolt 3 only - the last dock had a good run! 7 years!

 

but the world is now moving

 

 

2112 posts

Uber Geek


  #2514310 29-Jun-2020 11:19
Send private message quote this post

True Docking station compatible laptops are hard to find now
Port replicators are used instead .
Most laptops dont need that for a 2nd monitor anyway.

 

In your links
256 GB SSD . Thats fairly small . If spending that sort of $ I would want a 500Gb SSD .
256GB can fill up quite quickly if you have alot of photos, music etc .

 

Do you need an i5 ? Would an i3 do the job ?
I wouldnt get a 14" for working from home .
And look at the number of USB ports .


 

 

 
 
 
 


16059 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2514313 29-Jun-2020 11:25
Send private message quote this post

HP and Lenovo are both generally solid reliable machines. Get the one your SO likes the look of best :) My wife won't have a Lenovo because she says its ugly, but she likes her HP Probook.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.