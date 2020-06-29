Sorry for another laptop thread.

My significant other is after a laptop so that she can request to work from home in the future. As we're a bit tight on cash right now it would have to be on Finance (at least 1 year). We are buying a lot of whiteware etc from Harvey Norman, so was looking to get something from there (am getting discount for bulk purchasing, 5 year interest free).

There doesnt seem to be a great selection though.

Her current desktop specs are:

i5-8500T

8GB

Wanting 14-16" screen

(excel, multiple windows, nothing too strenuous really)

I have an HP Elitebook 840 G3, with docking station at home, so was hoping to find something that could be docked as well (1 additional monitor, but will buy another down the track) but seems unlikely.

I looked at these

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/laptops/hp-15s-fq1031tu-15.6-laptop.html

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/computers/laptops/lenovo-ideapad-c340-i5-8265u-14-2-in-1-laptop.html

but am unsure.

PB Tech have a better selection, but I dont think their Finance is as long.

Any recommendations / ideas?

Thanks