110 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#272568 2-Jul-2020 14:14
My laptop is giving me the following message when I switch it on.

 

"Alert! The AC power adapter wattage and type cannot be determined. The battery may not charge. The system will adjust the performance to match the power available."

 

It is plugged in but not charging. Stuck at 5% battery power. The light on the power cable stays on. The charging light at the front of the laptop stays on for a few seconds only.

 

Does this mean I need a new battery? Or a charger? Or both?

 

Do I need to buy Dell ones or do I risk AliExpress?

 

Thank you.

949 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2516169 2-Jul-2020 14:35
Are you using a genuine Dell adapter? You absolutely don't want to use a 3rd party adapter, Dell in particular can be quite fussy when it comes to this. 

 

What is the service tag of the notebook, and the part number on the power adapter?

6504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2516173 2-Jul-2020 14:43
Do not buy a charger from Aliexpress

 
 
 
 




110 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2516174 2-Jul-2020 14:43
The adaptor is the one that came with the laptop, new from Dell. The part number is CN-0CDF57-72438-62K-06AB-A04
The service tag is HLK2R72

949 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2516182 2-Jul-2020 14:49
OK, looks like it originally shipped with a 45w adapter. 

It's most likely the adapter at fault, but the way to know 100% is to try another adapter - do you happen to know anyone's you could borrow for a few mins? Those newer 4.5mm tips aren't so common yet. 

 

If you press F12 as soon as you power the notebook on, you can run the built in diagnostics and see if that gives you any more info than you already have - it probably won't to be honest though. 

 

Dell are very good buying parts direct from them. In fact, right here. $51 delivered. 

 

Also, that notebook will probably have thunderbolt? If you have access to a thunderbolt dock or a USB PD Type-C charger, that may work also. 

 

 

 

 

xpd

Budget Gamer
10595 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2516185 2-Jul-2020 14:53
How old is the laptop ?

 

Could just be the battery is shot - IIRC, Dell's have a battery tester in the BIOS, run that and see what it says.

 

 




