My laptop is giving me the following message when I switch it on.

"Alert! The AC power adapter wattage and type cannot be determined. The battery may not charge. The system will adjust the performance to match the power available."

It is plugged in but not charging. Stuck at 5% battery power. The light on the power cable stays on. The charging light at the front of the laptop stays on for a few seconds only.

Does this mean I need a new battery? Or a charger? Or both?

Do I need to buy Dell ones or do I risk AliExpress?

Thank you.