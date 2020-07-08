Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My brother is a builder and is looking at upgrading his laptop (6 year old consumer asus or something)

 

He is not a poweruser at all.  He would mainly be using the laptop for spreadsheets, word documents, xero and viewing pdf plans.  He would also like to be able to take pictures of build sites, have clients sign off and walk them through browser based plans.  For personal usage he would like to be able to view netflix and facebook.

 

It doesn't need to be LTE capable as he can hotspot.  He is happy with the the non-pro windows version.

 

 

 

I have a Surface pro 7 through work i5 8gig and that seems like it would fit the bill.  Would it be overkill?  Would the i3 be sufficient.

 

Are there any other devices that he should consider.  My last device was an HP elite 2 that other than some weird bugs (like not wanting to wake from sleep) was great.

 

Thank you




Surface Pro X for the portability with Pen and Cover or Surface Pro 7 with Pen and Cover but the i5 model with 256GB SSD




its worth spending the little bit extra to get the i5/8/256 to future proof.  the i3 only has 4/64

 
 
 
 




nathan:

 

its worth spending the little bit extra to get the i5/8/256 to future proof.  the i3 only has 4/64

 

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TABMST71312811/Microsoft-Surface-Pro-7-Home--Personal-Model---i3?qr=product_option

 

 

 

This is the i3 with 128 (but only 4gig)  Would the lack of ram be noticeable in what will essentially be only a browser + data entry + netflix?

 

Any other brands to consider?

 

 

 

The x is out of the picture as i don't want to have to explain why he can't install XYZ software down the line




I've had a couple of surface devices and I'm not a fan at all. Expensive, terrible WiFi, generally not a great experience. HP or Lenovo do much better hardware.

