My brother is a builder and is looking at upgrading his laptop (6 year old consumer asus or something)

He is not a poweruser at all. He would mainly be using the laptop for spreadsheets, word documents, xero and viewing pdf plans. He would also like to be able to take pictures of build sites, have clients sign off and walk them through browser based plans. For personal usage he would like to be able to view netflix and facebook.

It doesn't need to be LTE capable as he can hotspot. He is happy with the the non-pro windows version.

I have a Surface pro 7 through work i5 8gig and that seems like it would fit the bill. Would it be overkill? Would the i3 be sufficient.

Are there any other devices that he should consider. My last device was an HP elite 2 that other than some weird bugs (like not wanting to wake from sleep) was great.

Thank you