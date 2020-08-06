I have spent a frustrating couple of days trying to get audio capture to work on the Easycap digitiser. It has worked in the past on other machines, but I can’t get it to work on the laptop I want it to work on. I have tried every driver update I can find for it. With considerable effort, I also managed to get an older version of the SoundMax audio driver to work that supports Stereo Mix. Using this as an input device should pass the audio through. Everything says that it is working correctly but I can’t get any sound. I have also tried all the other input settings with no luck.

This is not a biggie but I would like to solve it. I think I vaguely recall reading something once about this being an issue with laptops but I don’t remember for certain. Anyway, I have tried everything I can think of. Suggestions welcome. The laptop is an HP 6730b running Win 7 Professional. Audio is Soundmax. I have checked that the audio is working at both ends, just not through the digitiser. Video does work okay.