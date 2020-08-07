um, my good old macbook pro battery finally gave in; bulged slightly so i removed it and took it to connect; though they said they no longer have replacements.

so, i've been looking online for a replacement, and they seem to be a bit plentiful; with wildly different prices as well.

i'm not overly keen on buying overseas, shipping might take forever; so, my question is, if someone would have experience what is a good replacement battery, and also if known, which are the bad ones to avoid.

since the A1278 can mean few different models, i'll clarify that mine is 13 inch 2.7Ghz i7 model.

thanks.