Hi team

Looked but no thread similar post Covid anyway.

Out of these two;

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU512037/ASUS-ROG-Strix-G15-G512LV-HN037T-RTX-2060-Gaming-L

or

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB151059/HP-Omen-15-RTX-2060-Gaming-Laptop-156-FHD-144Hz-Sc

The Omen has $250 cashback at the moment so these two are within $100 of each other.

Going to move on from my desktop and 27" screen - more social being able to use a laptop in a shared living area and also save some space in our tiny house by getting rid of our 'office'.

Current desktop is i5-3570k, 16GB Ram, GTX660Ti, 512GB SSD + 11TB hard drives so the laptop should be a good replacement (apart from storage space).

Hoping to buy tonight 😁

Cheers.