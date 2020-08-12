Hello,

I’m contemplating replacing my existing MS Surface Book which is about 3 years old with a newer, later and faster version. I do a lot of work using Power BI which appears to be quite memory and processor hungry which makes sense given what I’m asking the software to do.

I do love my surface and am happy to get another one but equally would consider other platforms. Budget is not a factor as I’m happy to pay for a top of the line surface.

So with that background, here are my questions:

What’s the difference between to surface laptop and surface book? Is it simply the ability for the book to be used as a tablet? (I rarely use it as a tablet so this isn’t really a factor in my decision). Based on what I’ve read I think I’m leaning more towards a book than a laptop

Are there alternatives that I should be considering? I do really love the slim line design of the surface. I currently used a 13.5 inch version which is perfect for me on the road and isn’t a factor in the office as I have a hub which connects it to three 24 inch screens

Many thanks in advance for your help