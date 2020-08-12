Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Laptops and mobile computers Surface Book or Surface Laptop?


13 posts

Geek


#273240 12-Aug-2020 08:06
Hello,

 

I’m contemplating replacing my existing MS Surface Book which is about 3 years old with a newer, later and faster version.  I do a lot of work using Power BI which appears to be quite memory and processor hungry which makes sense given what I’m asking the software to do.

 

 

 

I do love my surface and am happy to get another one but equally would consider other platforms.  Budget is not a factor as I’m happy to pay for a top of the line surface.  

 

So with that background, here are my questions:

 

  • What’s the difference between to surface laptop and surface book?  Is it simply the ability for the book to be used as a tablet?  (I rarely use it as a tablet so this isn’t really a factor in my decision).  Based on what I’ve read I think I’m leaning more towards a book than a laptop
  • Are there alternatives that I should be considering?  I do really love the slim line design of the surface.  I currently used a 13.5 inch version which is perfect for me on the road and isn’t a factor in the office as I have a hub which connects it to three 24 inch screens

Many thanks in advance for your help

2956 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2539055 12-Aug-2020 08:20
I have been using a 13.5" Surface Book 2 for the last couple of years and had the same quandary as you. I loved the Surface Book 2 and the ability to use it as a tablet but found I was hardly using the tablet function. I have a dock here and wanted to keep using the Surface dock. In the end I went for a 15" Surface Laptop. It's the same weight as the Surface Book 2 13.5" but bigger screen and keyboard.

 

I haven't looked back to be honest. It's early days but the 15" Surface laptop is great. It still begs the question about whether I could have got more bang for my buck in another brand laptop however.

 

3241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2539064 12-Aug-2020 08:42
We've replaced several Surface SP4 Pros with the i7 13.5" Surface laptop 3.

 

We chose the laptop 3 over Surface book as it is lighter, more compact and nobody requires to disconnect the keyboard (which is the only advantage I can see in favour of the Book)..

 

Everybody that has swapped prefers the laptop 3 to the SP4.

 

It's a great piece of kit - my only complaint is that fan cuts in under load, so there is the noise. Not often, once or twice a day when malware scanning cuts in or other high load processes are running.

 
 
 
 


16222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2539065 12-Aug-2020 08:44
I've had surface pro (the one with the removable keyboard) and have surface laptop 2. I don't like them much, the get the job done but have annoyances. The surface laptop only has one USB 3 port which is really annoying, I have to use a USB hub with an ethernet port to get enough ports to be useful. WiFi on the surface devices is pretty poor.

 

I really like the HP Probook / Elitebook laptops. Great quality, fast, and often significantly cheaper than Surface devices.



13 posts

Geek


  #2539130 12-Aug-2020 09:26
That’s a really good point re the dock Matt.  I also use the Surface Dock and love my set up so would prefer to continue with it as is.

 

So the only difference you’ve found between the Book and the Laptop is the tablet function is that correct?  Same speed, processing power, memory etc?  Essentially I’m looking for the biggest bang for my buck as I want to be able to build and refresh fairly large Power BI models with it.

 

I also rarely use the tablet function as well.  It’s mainly used on flights when watching movies I’ve downloaded because my kids have stolen the iPad!  And given the current state of the world, I’m not going to be taking any long flights for quite some time!

 

 

 

hairy1:

 

I have a dock here and wanted to keep using the Surface dock. In the end I went for a 15" Surface Laptop. It's the same weight as the Surface Book 2 13.5" but bigger screen and keyboard.

 

