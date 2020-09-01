I wouldn't call myself a greenie by any stretch of the imagination, but like many people my views have been influenced by a greater focus on sustainability. I am grateful for that. In the industry of which I have the greatest knowledge, IT and computing, it has been bothering me for a while that we have a number of general purpose computers whose usable lifespan is shortened by the inability to be easily upgraded by a knowledgeable end user.

If all general purpose computers had the ability to have their RAM and primary drive and battery upgraded by your local techy teenager with a screwdriver set, a spare 5 minutes, and a hankering for a pizza as a reward for his or her time, I think this would give all of these machines a longer potential useful life, even if they get retired to Grandma playing Scrabble online and video chatting to the grandkids every other day.

I'm not picking on brands here, but the ones I have seen and recall off the top of my head are the:

ThinkPad Carbon X1 (original)

HP X2 1013

Microsoft Surface Pro

Apple iMac (obviously not a portable machine)

If NZ & Aussie gave 3 years notice that the import of machines that were non-upgradable would be banned, I think this would be sufficient time for manufacturers to catch on that consumers are starting to push back against 'planned obsolescence', and for other countries to follow suit. I detest the idea of 'nanny state' telling me what I can and cannot do, but I also detest that we have become a disposable society. There has to be a balance.

Your thoughts and comments are welcome, both for and against. :)