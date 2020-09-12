I'm needing to get my son a laptop for high school next year; he's very keen on one with a touch screen and 360-degree hinge, like his current Chromebook (he uses it for drawing, reading manga etc).

I get that his preferences will generally either push the price up (for a decent-spec machine) or push the other specs down (screen, processor, RAM etc), which is why I'm thinking a reconditioned laptop may be the way to go.

This is the best-value I've found so far: $949 for an HP X360 14" with i5, 256GB, 8GB, 1080 from Kogan/DSE.

(DSE's site lists the processor as an i5-1021U; I can't find that on Google searches, which point to an i5-10210U - is that what they mean? DSE's help desk claims they can't confirm or promise the exact specs of the reconditioned devices, which seems a bit sus.)

PB Tech has a similar HP for a similar price, but with an N5000 processor - is that going to be adequate?

I know he's keen on being able to play Fortnite on it, and I've warned him laptops at this price are going to run it pretty poorly if at all. Looks like the i5-10210U can run it at pretty low res, but that's pretty low down our own priority list (given he can already play it on a Switch or PS4).

I'd welcome any further suggestions or advice, including on the options I've identified above.