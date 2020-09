Hey,

I have a Dell TB3 dock for my laptop, the dock has a TB3 cable hardwired to itself.

The cable on the dock seems good but as I have already sent this thing back once (a sound issue) I am worried that one day the cable could give out on me with the fact I plug and unplug it fairly often.

Do extenders or connectors exist for TB3? A quick google leads be think no, it's generally TB3 to USB.

Figured if I can attach an connector of sorts then it might help save any ware of the cable itself

Cheers