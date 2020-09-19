I've just purchased a Lenovo Thinkpad T480 from a Trademe seller and before I started setting it up for myself I found that the BIOS has a supervisor password on it.



The seller doesn't know what a BIOS is let alone the password. I have phoned Lenovo and refered to the documentation and they both say it can't be reset the main board must be replaced, I have been quoted 300-400 pounds via UK Lenovo support this is out of the warranty conditions apparently (this laptop has 19 months remaining on the highest tier warranty you can buy)



The seller has offered a refund on Monday and I'm going to give him the laptop back on Thursday.



I am truly guttered at this as I really like this laptop and wanted to replace my aging T430 for work.



If there really nothing else I can do? :(