spearsniper:

Just thought I'd ask if I'm being unreasonable in my expectations of support (under warranty), for a fault on my Lenovo X1 Carbon laptop.



The laptop went in for a warranty repair for the external video output from HDMI or usb-c not working. Absolutely no issue with the repair - that part works fine.

Ever since that, it's had a issue whereby it just turns off randomly. Sometimes it does it every day, other times it might last a week without doing it.

It went back for repair for this fault, and they re-imaged the laptop, but this did not fix the fault.

I subsequently raised another support ticket, and they took it back for repair again. This time they started up the laptop 10 times, determined it did not overheat, and deemed nothing was wrong, and sent it back.

Not surprisingly, it still had the same fault.



They asked me to boot it into BIOS and check if it power reset, and after a day, it did in fact power reset itself. I updated the ticket with this detail, thinking they would take it back, and actually fix it this time.

But here's the kicker. They want me to video the laptop power resetting itself before they will accept it back for repair. Is this a reasonable request?

The laptop is nearing the end of it's 3 year warranty, and I get the feeling Lenovo is just doing whatever they can to run the warranty clock to zero, so they do not need to fix it.