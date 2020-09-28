EcosseTech

Hey all..
Just got a quick question regarding tablets.. I am looking for some X86 architecture devices to run point of sale software.
We have installed a Element tablet on this site.. Element is a POS brand brought in by Sektor.. https://www.sektor.com.au/Product/TTELHE10CW001
The issue is that this tablet has no docking ability. The tablet lives under a bench and isn't easy to fumble a USB C cord into it each time..
I have looked at Surface tablets and they are nice.. A little more premium but they fit the bill..
The one thing they don't do is cleanly dock in one motion.. You need to plug further cords into it..
Does anyone have a suggestion to fit the requirements? Maybe if the device just wirelessly charged it would be fine.
I am guessing a IBM or HP solution will be the answer here. No Prosumer or Consumer device will check all the boxes I think..
Cheers