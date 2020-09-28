Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersPoint Of Sale tablet, X86 and must have dock.
EcosseTech

22 posts

Geek


#277133 28-Sep-2020 11:11
Send private message quote this post

Hey all..

 

 

 

Just got a quick question regarding tablets.. I am looking for some X86 architecture devices to run point of sale software.
We have installed a Element tablet on this site.. Element is a POS brand brought in by Sektor.. https://www.sektor.com.au/Product/TTELHE10CW001

The issue is that this tablet has no docking ability. The tablet lives under a bench and isn't easy to fumble a USB C cord into it each time..
I have looked at Surface tablets and they are nice.. A little more premium but they fit the bill..
The one thing they don't do is cleanly dock in one motion.. You need to plug further cords into it..

Does anyone have a suggestion to fit the requirements? Maybe if the device just wirelessly charged it would be fine. 
I am guessing a IBM or HP solution will be the answer here. No Prosumer or Consumer device will check all the boxes I think..

 

Cheers

Create new topic
tchart
1675 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2575196 28-Sep-2020 12:09
Send private message quote this post

You can get magnetic usb-c connectors. The magnets are pretty powerful so the connectors just kind of self align.

Dumb question, if it lives under a bench why do you need to constantly dock/undock it?

Dynamic
2864 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575215 28-Sep-2020 12:21
Send private message quote this post

Can I also ask your use-case?  Why does this solution work better than an on-desk POS terminal?

 

I'm wondering if a fanless NUC might do the trick, with a USB-powered touch monitor plugged into the front (easy access) for service?




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 
 
 
 


EcosseTech

22 posts

Geek


  #2575225 28-Sep-2020 12:38
Send private message quote this post

tchart: You can get magnetic usb-c connectors. The magnets are pretty powerful so the connectors just kind of self align.

Dumb question, if it lives under a bench why do you need to constantly dock/undock it?

 

Customer uses this tablet alongside of a fixed POS for Coffee only orders tendering via EFTPOS to clear a queue.. When said like it "Lives" somewhere. For a mobile device that is just where it would be found if no one is using it or it needs to be charged. In a fast paced environment they can't really squat down to fumble with it for 10 seconds. This means it doesn't get charged when not in use due to laziness or difficulty.

I have also seen those! Maybe a magnetic adapter is the go.. There is no data requirement for the USB C. I would still rather a dock style unit like my EFTPOS next to it. 

Please see image showing EFTPOS on a dock that doesn't require plug in and then the tablet sitting on its current one.


 

 

EcosseTech

22 posts

Geek


  #2575230 28-Sep-2020 12:44
Send private message quote this post

Dynamic:

 

Can I also ask your use-case?  Why does this solution work better than an on-desk POS terminal?

 

I'm wondering if a fanless NUC might do the trick, with a USB-powered touch monitor plugged into the front (easy access) for service?

 

 

It doesn't! It's a dog!!!

The only thing is that the customer uses it walking up and down the Coffee line. Electronic tendering. Prints a docket next to the Barista. 
Please see image on post above. Will clear up the info there..

I have also tried another solution on another site.. Install Windows 10 on VM's in Hyper V. Then use an Ipad with a RDP client to connect to each VM simeltaneously. Just have issues with network when WiFi drops down and the quality drops due to it being a remote session..

Cheers

Create new topic




News »

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.