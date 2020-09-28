EcosseTech

tchart: You can get magnetic usb-c connectors. The magnets are pretty powerful so the connectors just kind of self align.



Dumb question, if it lives under a bench why do you need to constantly dock/undock it?





Customer uses this tablet alongside of a fixed POS for Coffee only orders tendering via EFTPOS to clear a queue.. When said like it "Lives" somewhere. For a mobile device that is just where it would be found if no one is using it or it needs to be charged. In a fast paced environment they can't really squat down to fumble with it for 10 seconds. This means it doesn't get charged when not in use due to laziness or difficulty.



I have also seen those! Maybe a magnetic adapter is the go.. There is no data requirement for the USB C. I would still rather a dock style unit like my EFTPOS next to it.



Please see image showing EFTPOS on a dock that doesn't require plug in and then the tablet sitting on its current one.





