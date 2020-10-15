Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLaptops and mobile computersHP Dock not charging HP laptop
boostinu13

23 posts

Geek


#278435 15-Oct-2020 14:55
Hello.

 

 

 

I brought a HP Envy x360 convertible 15-330xxx to replace my Probook 450 G5.

 

I brought a HP Elite USB-C Docking Station.

 

 

 

If I plug the docking station into the G5 it works fine and chargers it.  

 

If I plug the docking station into the Envy it says "The AC adapter is not compatible with the system"

 

 

 

If I unplug the power cord from the dock and put it directly into the Envy power it works fine. 

 

 

 

Bios is updated to F.13 9/09/2020.

 

Tried HP assistant and nothing. 

 

Uninstalled and reinstalled USB Root Hub (USB 3.0)

 

Did a USB Port Check which passed.

 

 

 

Any help would be greatly appreciated.  

 

 

MadEngineer
2203 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2585948 15-Oct-2020 15:10
Does this apply? https://h30434.www3.hp.com/t5/Notebook-Hardware-and-Upgrade-Questions/USB-C-Charging-on-Envy-x360/td-p/6812804

Dynamic
2882 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2585950 15-Oct-2020 15:14
What is the part number on the dock and the laptop?  There are a few different generations of those docks.  I'll have a bit of a look and see if I can see anything in the specs that may explain this.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

