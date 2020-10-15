boostinu13

Hello.

I brought a HP Envy x360 convertible 15-330xxx to replace my Probook 450 G5.

I brought a HP Elite USB-C Docking Station.

If I plug the docking station into the G5 it works fine and chargers it.

If I plug the docking station into the Envy it says "The AC adapter is not compatible with the system"

If I unplug the power cord from the dock and put it directly into the Envy power it works fine.

Bios is updated to F.13 9/09/2020.

Tried HP assistant and nothing.

Uninstalled and reinstalled USB Root Hub (USB 3.0)

Did a USB Port Check which passed.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.