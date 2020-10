Yes. USB-C docks are pretty much universal.

We've been supplying the Thunderbolt docks when available for non-TB laptops for futureproofing, as I would like to think these docks will last two laptop generations.

You probably won't have the ability to network boot (PXE) using a 3rd party dock as this required drivers baked into the UEFI BIOS, but few people need or want that functionality.