Best laptop i can get for my budget. One with good battery life
HP Probook G7 is from $1150 in the PBTech labour weekend sale, my wife has the 13" and it's very good. I have the 13" Elitebook, it's about the same as the probook though without as many ports. There's plenty of models to choose from. There's also others - off-lease ones, Chromebooks, etc. Depends what you need.
It's your lucky day, my friend. I have a new Chromebook that I'll sell you for only $1050, and it has an AMAZING battery life. I'll personally deliver it free to your home or workplace, anywhere in the country.
If this does not sound like quite what you had in mind.... would you consider being a little more specific about what you are looking for?
Have you searched for similar threads here on GZ? It's always a good starting point, given this is a common question (though, as mentioned above, it is helpful to provide a bit more detail of what you're looking for!).
Here's a recent thread I started a few weeks back - while I was primarily looking for a 2-in-1 touch-screen model, there are a number of recommendations there for 'normal' laptops, many of them at or around your price point.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=37&topicId=275838
One of the laptops discussed in some detail on that thread is the Huawei D15, which happens to be on sale this weekend (also at PB Tech), down from $1,100 to $968.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHUA530101/Huawei-Matebook-D15-UltraSlim-Laptop-156--FHD-AMD
SpartanVXL: I would recommend getting a model with the Ryzen 4xxx series mobile chips in them. They’ve got good reviews on performance and energy usage if you get the right settings.
... and this is exactly the reason I'm holding off buying my son's laptop (he doesn't need it until school starts next year), as there's still a decent price premium to pay for laptops with this vs a 3xxx processor; I'm hoping they'll start to come down over the next couple of months and/or the various sales between now and then offer a good discount.
(OP - here's a comparison between the Ryzen 3 3300U vs the 3 4300U as an example.)