I am considering getting the new HP Spectre 14 from BestBuy. I have previously used NZPost to forward US shipping only items but they have a limit of NZD $2000....has anyone had any experience with Viabox or others?

I figure the Bestbuy price of 1599 + couple hundy max for shipping + NZ GST + purchasing a NZ adaptor to replace the US powerbrick will still be equal or less than what it would cost to buy in store here....when and if it arrives...

The main drawbacks I can think of are A) the risk of sending such an expensive item via a third party and B) difficulty sending it back if there are problems....