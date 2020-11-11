Geektastic

I straddle the digital world, being Gen X. Computers did not really exist in my childhood (thank God) and didn’t really become everyday items until I was about 25.



Thus I tend to be quite analogue, preferring to take notes using a pen and paper. I tried using an iPad but the writing experience isn’t pleasant in my view. Fine for jotting a short note but not for anything longer.



Then I came across the Remarkable 2. It’s an e-ink tablet with one purpose: being a digital notebook. It is wifi enabled to save documents and download books etc but that’s it. No email. No browser. No apps. No notifications.



The surface you write on is textured and, combined with the stylus (which doesn’t require power) it feels and sounds much more like paper to write on. You can convert handwritten notes to text and email them as well. All the notebooks etc are backed up as you go to a cloud account.



It’s not cheap but if you want written notes, that feel like writing and drawing on paper, that are backed up and so on then it’s a fabulous speciality tool. Battery is long lasting, it’s thin, light and beautifully made.



I recommend it.