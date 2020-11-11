Just received a review unit here - this will be available through retail in a couple of days. Starting up now:
Just received a review unit here - this will be available through retail in a couple of days. Starting up now:
Must be available already as my mate's arrived last week in Whanganui.
Interesting. Looking at some websites still out-of-stock until end of the week.
But yes, could have happened. This one is the Intel i5 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage model.Comes with Windows S by default but can be changed to Windows Home. Doing the setup now.
Yep he loves it, says it's one of the nicest devices he's owned. Which is saying a bit since he had a 2nd hand HP Spectre I sold to him a while ago. I like my Surface Go first gen, it's so great when I'm running around like a madman at work.
What makes it a "Go" model? Lighter? Smaller? Less powerful?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan is also still somewhat perplexed...
It's a nice looking laptop - I had a play with one in a store the other day. Seems to be quite a good price point too for still quite high-end feeling hardware.
Reminds me a lot of a slightly better, cheaper, Windows-based MacBook Air.
