freitasm

#279827 11-Nov-2020 14:33
Just received a review unit here - this will be available through retail in a couple of days. Starting up now:

 

 

 

 




 

 

gehenna
  #2601859 11-Nov-2020 14:42
Must be available already as my mate's arrived last week in Whanganui.

freitasm

  #2601875 11-Nov-2020 14:55
Interesting. Looking at some websites still out-of-stock until end of the week.

 

But yes, could have happened. This one is the Intel i5 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage model.Comes with Windows S by default but can be changed to Windows Home. Doing the setup now.




 

 

gehenna
  #2601878 11-Nov-2020 15:05
Yep he loves it, says it's one of the nicest devices he's owned.  Which is saying a bit since he had a 2nd hand HP Spectre I sold to him a while ago. I like my Surface Go first gen, it's so great when I'm running around like a madman at work.

Handsomedan
  #2601883 11-Nov-2020 15:13
What makes it a "Go" model? Lighter? Smaller? Less powerful? 




freitasm

  #2601888 11-Nov-2020 15:18
Lighter. Intel i5. Storage starts at 64 GB to 256 GB.




 

 

antonknee
  #2601894 11-Nov-2020 15:26
It's a nice looking laptop - I had a play with one in a store the other day. Seems to be quite a good price point too for still quite high-end feeling hardware. 

 

Reminds me a lot of a slightly better, cheaper, Windows-based MacBook Air.




