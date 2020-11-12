Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need some help choosing a laptop for a friend from Noel Leemings.
JaseNZ

#279842 12-Nov-2020 11:39
I have a friend who is wanting to upgrade her old windows laptop of the being driven by hamster era.

 

She also wants to upgrade her phone and already has her heart set on a blue OPPO A91 Dual SIM Smartphone.

 

She does a lot of photography on an enthusiast level but does not want to enter the apple eco system and along with her camera wants to use the phone for photo's around town etc.

 

She has a budget of 3k with the phone taking up 600 of that leave $2400 for the lappy.

 

Perhaps the Microsoft 3 laptop ?? at $2290.00

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/prod185145.html

 

 

 

Or Dell Xps 13" i5 at $1800

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/prod185173.html

 

 

 

Just after some advice, She also won't budge on Noel Leemings.

 

 

 

Any and all advice before I take her in tomorrow would be much appreciated. 




Create new topic
floydbloke
  #2602562 12-Nov-2020 11:47
Black Friday sales coming up.  I wouldn't buy a big ticket item from NL until then.




Jase2985
  #2602572 12-Nov-2020 11:58
but what will she use the laptop for?

 

 

 
 
 
 


JaseNZ

  #2602587 12-Nov-2020 12:13
Her photography stuff, which I am guessing is light room and she will also have ms office on it.

 

She is heading away and wants to get everything now I could try and persuade her but don't like my chances.




timmmay
  #2602601 12-Nov-2020 12:29
I had a Surface Laptop 2. It's got a quiet fan, average WiFi that usually works but occasionally struggles, and is fairly compact. Haven't used a Dell. Hp Probook are good but the fans are much louder than Surface, and Lightroom can use some CPU and also can use reasonable amounts of RAM for disk caching large images to disk for speed.

neb

neb
  #2602605 12-Nov-2020 12:47
floydbloke:

Black Friday sales coming up.  I wouldn't buy a big ticket item from NL until then.

 

 

I wouldn't buy a big ticket item from NL

 

FTFY.

jonb
  #2602631 12-Nov-2020 13:13
The HP x360 would be great to have the flip screen if main device when going away, handy. The 128GB version is too small storage, maybe with black Friday sale the 256GB version might be in budget.

Jase2985
  #2602693 12-Nov-2020 14:08
JaseNZ:

 

Her photography stuff, which I am guessing is light room and she will also have ms office on it.

 

 

being more specific will likely end in getting a better product

 
 
 
 


JaseNZ

  #2602948 12-Nov-2020 17:50
Sorry all I know is she will be using it for what I said before I am unable to contact her as she currently has no phone hence getting the oppo. Will have a better idea when I see her tomorrow we have have a good look at things and a play.

 

 




evnafets
  #2602955 12-Nov-2020 18:09
Like any laptop, the questions to consider

 

- what screensize?  13?  15? 17? 

 

- weight - Is it going to be mobile or on the desk the whole time?  Hook it up to an external tv/monitor or not?

 

 

 

If she is going to be doing photography, how long do you think that 256GB SSD will last her?

 

Maybe consider getting one with a HDD in it as well.  You may have to look at "Gaming" laptops to get that but they generally start at 15" in size.


gzt

gzt
  #2603627 14-Nov-2020 09:54
Random thoughts

On weight alone I'd look at Surface Go. Nothing beats it. I'd also want a hard case for it.

Storage is good to have. On the other hand USB-C is fast and external storage is cheap.

Remember weight of the machine is only one factor. Charger weight is a factor for travel.

Consider a machine with USB-C charging for wide charger availability. Potentially just carry a cord.

I'm over-stressing weight and portability above. If it sits on a hotel room desk not so important.

Pick a model with a history that retains the same form factor. Xps 13 is good. Random pretty branded machines with no model history can easily be a pain. Ie; latest processor and no performance, random physical issues.

Btw this week I'd abandon windows throw caution to the wind and go Apple M1 100%! : ). Reasonably priced and within budget.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2603630 14-Nov-2020 10:06
If she wants something small, very light and fast enough for browsing, document creation then could consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, just released. If they want something a bit faster then perhaps the Huawei Matebook 13.




 

 

