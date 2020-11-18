I've finally worked out a fairly reliable way to load videos onto my sons kindle fire kids profile so he can watch them offline :) Netflix / Disney plus works but we have some family videos he likes to watch.

Enter the Adult profile of the Kindle Fire. Make sure WiFi is turned on.

In the Amazon App Store, download ES File Explorer and VLC media Player.

Still in the adult profile, run Freetime, click the settings / gear icon beside the child profile

Click add content, choose ES File Explorer and VLC

Go to the Child Profile

Run ES File Explorer, give it a minute the first time as it appears to download it again. Go through the ES options but don't do premium, click the cross near the top right.

On the left, click Network, view on PC. Note that URL it gives, which will be something like ftp://192.168.1.50:1234

Install FileZille on your PC, or run another FTP Client. Connect using the details provided in ES File Explorer, the screenshot below. The key settings are Protocol: FTP, Host is 192.x.x.x that ES file explorer gave you, encryption is "only use plain FTP (Insecure)", Login type is "anonymous". You then click ok.

In your FTP program navigate to the Movies folder. Create subfolders if you like. Upload files using your FTP Client. It can take a while to upload,

Start VLC, click settings (more -> settings). Click "Media Library folders". Click "Internal Memory" (but leave it unticked). Tick the box beside Movies.

Reboot your Kindle (might not be necessary, I found it useful to get VLC to pick up the videos)