Windows installer not seeing new 2TB NVME SSD
darkasdes2

Ultimate Geek


#280026 23-Nov-2020 09:34
Hi all

 

I am trying to install a 2TB SSD (HP EX950) into my recently purchased Asus Zenbook UX425EA. PB Tech said the SSD should work with the zenbook

 

The SSD is seen in the bios but when I run windows 10 installer, it doesn't see the new SSD (even under command prompt and running disk partition command).

 

I have tried changing the SATA interface setting in the bios but without any luck.

 

HP doesnt seem to have any drivers for the SSD on their website

 

Any help would be appreciated.

 

I currently dont have a NVME USB enclosure to clone the old SSD or to ensure its working properly.

Oblivian
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2608818 23-Nov-2020 09:43
According to the docs, you need to load the IRSTs as it uses a new driver format

 

 

 

https://www.asus.com/me-en/support/FAQ/1044458 

darkasdes2

Ultimate Geek


  #2608835 23-Nov-2020 10:10
Oblivian:

 

According to the docs, you need to load the IRSTs as it uses a new driver format

 

 

 

https://www.asus.com/me-en/support/FAQ/1044458 

 

 

 

 

Perfect

 

 

 

Thank you

 

 

 

Hopefully that does the trick

