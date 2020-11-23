darkasdes2

Hi all

I am trying to install a 2TB SSD (HP EX950) into my recently purchased Asus Zenbook UX425EA. PB Tech said the SSD should work with the zenbook

The SSD is seen in the bios but when I run windows 10 installer, it doesn't see the new SSD (even under command prompt and running disk partition command).

I have tried changing the SATA interface setting in the bios but without any luck.

HP doesnt seem to have any drivers for the SSD on their website

Any help would be appreciated.

I currently dont have a NVME USB enclosure to clone the old SSD or to ensure its working properly.