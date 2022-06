Just recently had a problem with my hp envy 360 laptop the fan seem not to be working and the keypad mouse was not good. I took the punt and opened it up (thanks Youtube).

I had a duff fan and a swollen battery. Now I have a new flat battery and fan working fine even the touchpad!

So my question

I was told that the battery problem could have been caused by having it always plugged in. Is this true?

if so is there a solution? as i really wanted to just keep it plugged in

Thanx