Hi

I'm looking for a new device for my parters architectural studies; going to go for an AMD Ryzen 7 4800u to give max cores to assist in archicad along with 16Gb ram. The main issue is that these laptops are limited in the 15" range she wants... Dell have the Inspiron on sale at the moment and its quite attactive, either as a 2in1 or standard style... However what is the construciton like? We use HP elitebooks at work which are pretty good being metal but I'm not sure how good the Inspiration chassis is and how robust it is?

Anyone got any thoughts? I tried to convince her to move to a 14" as it opens up more options but having seen various ones in person she thinks it will be a little too small for doing the drawings on in class etc.

Cheers

Chris