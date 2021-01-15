Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Laptops and mobile computersARM'ing up for the next CPU War
DeepBlueSky

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280853 15-Jan-2021 12:24
After Apples successful M1 launch it looks like the other players are starting to grab as many resources as possible for the ARM based future of computing.

 

Qualcomm - Have bought Nuvia that has ex Apple Silicon staff '...Nuvia's co-founders -- Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno -- previously held roles in Apple's semiconductor design business before starting their own company. Williams, who serves as Nuvia's CEO, led the design of every Apple chip core from the A7 to the A12X before he left the company in March 2019. ...'  Link here https://www.cnet.com/news/qualcomm-pays-1-4b-for-nuvia-a-server-chip-designer-founded-by-ex-apple-execs/

 

Nvidia - try to buy ARM itself to get the IP but having issues.  Seen as too much of a risk to the future of computing.

 

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4398948-nvidia-arm-deal-will-likely-be-shot-down 

 

https://www.extremetech.com/computing/318949-nvidias-purchase-of-arm-is-being-investigated-by-uk-watchdog

 

 

openmedia
2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2636009 15-Jan-2021 13:24
Also keep an eye on RISC-V this year. Some boards are starting to appear at consumer price points

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

