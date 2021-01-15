DeepBlueSky

After Apples successful M1 launch it looks like the other players are starting to grab as many resources as possible for the ARM based future of computing.

Qualcomm - Have bought Nuvia that has ex Apple Silicon staff '...Nuvia's co-founders -- Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno -- previously held roles in Apple's semiconductor design business before starting their own company. Williams, who serves as Nuvia's CEO, led the design of every Apple chip core from the A7 to the A12X before he left the company in March 2019. ...' Link here https://www.cnet.com/news/qualcomm-pays-1-4b-for-nuvia-a-server-chip-designer-founded-by-ex-apple-execs/

Nvidia - try to buy ARM itself to get the IP but having issues. Seen as too much of a risk to the future of computing.

https://seekingalpha.com/article/4398948-nvidia-arm-deal-will-likely-be-shot-down

https://www.extremetech.com/computing/318949-nvidias-purchase-of-arm-is-being-investigated-by-uk-watchdog