Hi all,

I need you help purchasing an new PC laptop for graphic design and development.

1. What is the maximum budget? Is an exception possible if necessary?

About 1200$



2. What computer uses (games, graphic editing, office work, HD content for example), has a specific game or software example?



I need to work with Photoshop, Illustrator (both with big files) and very little work with Sony VEGAS (cropping small HD videos).

Also various development software such as VISUAL STUDIO, PYCHARM, PHP Storm.



The computer is not intended for gaming at all!





Is there a need for peripherals in addition to a computer (for example: keyboard, mouse, speakers and screen)?



No.



4. Is there a basic component that does not need to be included in the specification? (For example, an SSD drive that already exists and can be attached for assembly)



No, but of course it must include an SSD and minimum 16GB ram



5. How important is the quiet operation of the computer?



Irrelevant



6. Is there a limit or preference for the physical size of the computer and its weight, lights, etc.?



I have no problem having it heavy, if it can lower the price



7. Is it necessary to include an operating system?

There is no need.

8. Are there any special requests regarding ports and connections (e.g. USB Type-C or FireWire) or overclocking?



I am interested in using the computer as "stationary" most of the time, so there need to be a at least 2 USB connection for mouse, keyboard and USB3 to an external drive.

There should be a wired \ LAN internet connection, because I work in a place were WIFI is not available.

I am also interested in connecting to a 4k screen, and most likely ultrawide screen with a resolution of 5120x1440 (that screen: SAMSUNG LC49RG90) - is there such an option?

I assumes I need a DisplayPort? and a strong GPU of course.



Thank you!