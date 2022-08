Not quite A4, but there are many options at 10 inch. See e.g. this comparison https://goodereader.com/blog/reviews/top-10-e-ink-digital-note-takers-of-2020

You'll probably notice that refers to note taking which I think isn't what you really need. However I believe at the 10 inch size, that tends to be what most eink readers are oriented at. (See e.g. https://www.reddit.com/r/ereader/comments/dkuqx9/why_doesnt_anyone_release_a_10_inch_ereader/ this discussion.) If you don't need note taking, it mostly just means a stylus and perhaps some other refinements adding cost and weight you don't really need. (To be clear, note taking would also include a fair amount of reading, since it includes stuff like commenting on PDFs, and I'm sure plenty just use them for reading anyway. It's just that at that size, there's an assumption a fair few buyers will want to take notes. So a stylus and concentrating on the refresh rate etc to ensure it works for note taking as well.)

So maybe look at specs and price and possibly NZ local warranty support; along with how they work in bright sunlight etc to work out what would work for you. (Most eink should be significantly better than LCD or OLED in sunlight, but differences in coatings and material used for their layers will potentially affect readability. Some may use older eink displays which may make some difference.)

If you really want to go all the way to A4, there are some 13.3 inch devices. E.g. https://www.boox.com/allproducts/ & https://goodereader.com/blog/product/fujitsu-quaderno-a4-13-3-digital-paper-e-reader-english-white & https://goodereader.com/blog/reviews/quirklogic-papyr-13-3-inch-e-note-hands-on-review & https://goodereader.com/blog/product/good-e-reader-13-3-e-reader or even the old/semi dead Sony Digital Paper https://goodereader.com/blog/electronic-readers/sony-digital-paper-dpt-rp1-is-discontinued-in-the-us . Again, you may notice these are directed at note taking or even drawing but it mostly just means a few features you don't need and perhaps a larger battery, more weight etc. Also you'll probably pay about double a 10 inch device as these are even more niche.

If you only need a little larger device, there is the 8 inch Kobo Forma, I think that's about the largest size you can get for a device oriented just towards reading, but that's very far from A4. (There are other options around that size.)