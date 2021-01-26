LarryFisherman

As the title says I'm trying to find thermal pads to do a vrm cooling mod on my 16" Macbook Pro. It is the Base model one.

Here is the reddit thread where is it shown and explained.

https://www.reddit.com/r/macbookpro/comments/gs6bal/2019_mbp_16_vrm_cooling_mod/

The op suggests Artic 1.5mm thermal pads but they are not available in NZ and overseas retailers either don't ship here or have outrageous shipping costs.

https://www.amazon.com/ARCTIC-Thermal-Efficient-Conductivity-Handling/dp/B00UYTTMNI

The only place I seem to have found some is Computer Lounge with their 1mm ones.

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/watercooling/accessories/ekwb-thermal-pad-f-10mm--120x16mm

They are rated 3.5 W/mK and ideally I'm looking for 6 W/mK like the Artic ones.

Does anyone know of any places, preferably within NZ that would stock something close to the specs and quality of the Artic ones?

If anyone is able to offer some suggestions that would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers

Larry