LarryFisherman

Cant find Thermal pads for VRM Cooling mod on 16" Mbp
#281035 26-Jan-2021 14:32
As the title says I'm trying to find thermal pads to do a vrm cooling mod on my 16" Macbook Pro. It is the Base model one.

 

Here is the reddit thread where is it shown and explained.

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/macbookpro/comments/gs6bal/2019_mbp_16_vrm_cooling_mod/

 

The op suggests Artic 1.5mm thermal pads but they are not available in NZ and overseas retailers either don't ship here or have outrageous shipping costs.

 

https://www.amazon.com/ARCTIC-Thermal-Efficient-Conductivity-Handling/dp/B00UYTTMNI

 

The only place I seem to have found some is Computer Lounge with their 1mm ones.

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/watercooling/accessories/ekwb-thermal-pad-f-10mm--120x16mm

 

They are rated 3.5 W/mK and ideally I'm looking for 6 W/mK like the Artic ones.

 

 

 

Does anyone know of any places, preferably within NZ that would stock something close to the specs and quality of the Artic ones?

 

 

 

If anyone is able to offer some suggestions that would be greatly appreciated.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Larry

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2642427 26-Jan-2021 16:03
Look at online electrical component suppliers, years ago I bought a sheet of thermal adhesive tape for heatsinks, did the job

 

For example https://nz.element14.com/c/cooling-thermal-management/thermal-interface-materials?brand=3m

 

I have no recommendations as to brand/product but maybe you can find a suitable product

  #2642457 26-Jan-2021 17:31
I agree; the likes of Digikey/Element14/Mouser are probably your best options.

