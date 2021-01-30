

I believe that you should always look at the heaviest job you require the computer to do & purchase a machine well capable of that task. Every other lighter function will be easily coped with.



Video transcoding is the opposite end of the scale from the everyday web browsing & video streaming. You’re asking a reasonably heavy task from the system with transcoding - 30 images per second + sound. If you’re wanting to do this efficiently & effectively & not ending up with mouths that move silently followed by speech a split second later, or videos that jerk or tear or suffer dropped frames - then you need to look at either a laptop with a premium discreet graphics processor or get an eGPU unit to boost your graphics processing power on an everyday laptop.



If you don’t have GPU grunt available, you won’t ever get good transcoding results.



