HP Probook are good quality but the fans can get loud at times. I don't like the Surface Pro as much, Wifi is a bit weak, but they are very quiet. Lenovo are good quality, haven't used one recently but solid and can be heavy. I haven't used a Dell laptop in years.
I was looking for a new one for wife and was pointed in the direction of the Lenovo E14. Got one for around $1000, immediately upgraded the 8 GB RAM to 16 GB RAM bought from PB Tech. Really happy with it - wife uses Photoshop and Indesign a lot too.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Quality, features, price, pick any two. I like the HP stuff, we have sold it for a long long time. The Probook is probably what fits in your budget, though the Elitebooks are what I consider best of breed. I'd almost always go for something made for business, unless you want to do heay graphics stuff. Some of the Probook stuff has OK graphics cards built in. Work out how portable you require it to be. Bigger screen == More weight. I'd stay away from consumer grade stuff (stuff typically sold by HN/NL).
networkn:
Quality, features, price, pick any two. I like the HP stuff, we have sold it for a long long time. The Probook is probably what fits in your budget, though the Elitebooks are what I consider best of breed. I'd almost always go for something made for business, unless you want to do heay graphics stuff. Some of the Probook stuff has OK graphics cards built in. Work out how portable you require it to be. Bigger screen == More weight. I'd stay away from consumer grade stuff (stuff typically sold by HN/NL).
stone2:networkn:
Quality, features, price, pick any two. I like the HP stuff, we have sold it for a long long time. The Probook is probably what fits in your budget, though the Elitebooks are what I consider best of breed. I'd almost always go for something made for business, unless you want to do heay graphics stuff. Some of the Probook stuff has OK graphics cards built in. Work out how portable you require it to be. Bigger screen == More weight. I'd stay away from consumer grade stuff (stuff typically sold by HN/NL).
Yeah. You’re right about the gpu. Thanks will keep that in mind.
There will be people who disagree of course, but excluding graphics specific work, video or editing, the built in graphics provided by CPU manafacturers are plenty for the average person. It's exceptionally rare for customers to contact us complaining of slowless attributable to GPU constraints. Admittedly, they are mostly business users, but many of them do have elements of their work that have some graphics connection such as reviewing artwork, making basic brochures, or presentations.
networkn:
Quality, features, price, pick any two. I like the HP stuff, we have sold it for a long long time. The Probook is probably what fits in your budget, though the Elitebooks are what I consider best of breed. I'd almost always go for something made for business, unless you want to do heay graphics stuff. Some of the Probook stuff has OK graphics cards built in. Work out how portable you require it to be. Bigger screen == More weight. I'd stay away from consumer grade stuff (stuff typically sold by HN/NL).
timmmay:networkn:
Quality, features, price, pick any two. I like the HP stuff, we have sold it for a long long time. The Probook is probably what fits in your budget, though the Elitebooks are what I consider best of breed. I'd almost always go for something made for business, unless you want to do heay graphics stuff. Some of the Probook stuff has OK graphics cards built in. Work out how portable you require it to be. Bigger screen == More weight. I'd stay away from consumer grade stuff (stuff typically sold by HN/NL).
Elite book fans sound like a small jet engine taking off. I regret changing my surface to an elite book for that one reason, because otherwise it's a great computer.
Some models can be like that, but you are more sensitive to it, by your own admission, than most people. I'll take an Elitebook over anything MS Surface every day of the week, twice on Sundays.
networkn:
Some models can be like that, but you are more sensitive to it, by your own admission, than most people. I'll take an Elitebook over anything MS Surface every day of the week, twice on Sundays.
Yeah I'm a sensitive bas****. It's not just me though, a guy at work recently posted a photo of his Elitebook that got so hot he put it into a fridge.
Could you get away with a Mac? the new m1 MacBooks and MacBook airs are pretty bloody impressive and if you are looking at transcoding being the most power intensive thing you do then I can't recumbent highly enough. I've got mine transcoding 3 4k hevc HDR streams at the same time using Plex to 1080p SDR no issues at all and the battery life can't be beaten either.
RickW:
Could you get away with a Mac? the new m1 MacBooks and MacBook airs are pretty bloody impressive and if you are looking at transcoding being the most power intensive thing you do then I can't recumbent highly enough. I've got mine transcoding 3 4k hevc HDR streams at the same time using Plex to 1080p SDR no issues at all and the battery life can't be beaten either.
stone2: I’m in the market for a laptop and want one that is bang for my buck. Ideally budget is around $2000. Can spend more if needed. Useful for web browsing, video streaming, occasional video transcoding and overall snappy speed. 2 in 1 maybe? I like Dell and would like to able to upgrade the ram and SSD. I know 2 in 1 isn’t an option for that but aren’t 2 in 1’s great for using on the couch and such? What do you people in the know think?
https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/laptops-ultrabooks-notebooks/inspiron-15-7501-laptop/spd/inspiron-15-7501-laptop/hni750102nz
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.