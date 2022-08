Hi All,

i have been asked by my friend to choose a Laptop for her daughter (Y9 student).

Requirements:

OS : MS Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3 Minimum

Ram: 4 GB minimum

Hard Disk Drive: 200 GB minimum or SSD 128 GB minimum

External Ports: 2 USB ports minimum

Wifi

Looking to spend around 500-800 max.

Found few options but i am confused when it comes to AMD & not sure how they compare to i3. little help here would be great.

PS: also had a quick look at other thread but they were from 2018.