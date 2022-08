A different opinion, I am self employed (IT/Dev/DBA etc) and my past 3 laptops have been ASUS Vivobooks (2 x from PBtech and the latest one from Amazon). They are good value and are expandable (I upgrade the memory and put a second SSD in). Have not had a single problem with all three. My latest one is running AMD Ryzen 5 3500 (past ones have been Intel i5) and performance is great.

Only downbside is the battery life isnt the greatest (I get about 3-4 hours) so I'd only recommend if your wife will be near power. The screens (while 1080p) are a bit dim for my taste but Im usually hooked up to a monitor.

When I was employed I went through many HP pro/elite books and had issues with most of them, switched to Dell after that.

I wouldnt buy an Acer.

Also check out Lenovo Ideapads - very favourable reviews for the ones running Ryzen; https://www.lenovo.com/nz/en/d/deals/laptops-2-in-1-sale