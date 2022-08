This ol Chesnut.

As you have found, they also engage different BIOS suppliers/revisions. So the download mileage may vary depending on factory it come out of - using the product ABCxcc#abg helps narrow this down.

Or, using the HP bloat that goes away and gets them for you based on this data.

Secondary, with USB-C and docks, can be passthrough, or may have it's own internal USB->output chips and associated firmware updates

Coming down to the laptop, if passthrough (some form of graphics ram offload) I've seen issues where it may not be able to drive all of them at once.

What can change this you say.

Dock Firmware - update the guts of it

System BIOS - may or may not include thunderbolt (if applicable) update

Thunderbolt/firmware standalone update