Yup we did many when I had my AASP store in Whangarei.

You will need to get it to an AASP so will either need to take it physically yourself to the closest one or courier it to them.

Contact them first as they may be able to make sure they have the part in stock so they can do it the same day.

Most of the time we had to replace the whole top case so it's quite a process migrating all the internals, and you end up with a new top case so that's the keyboard, trackpad, and battery.