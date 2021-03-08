Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersGigabyte Sabre 15 - Windows Reset Failed, so does Fresh Install. Help?
conorseed

15 posts

Geek


#282737 8-Mar-2021 18:15
Send private message

Hey there, I hope you're having a better start to the week than me...

 

My windows laptop has just died this morning. It's a Gigabyte Sabre 15, with dual storage (256gb ssd, 1tb hdd). 

 

It was doing weird things so decided to do a factory reset via the windows 10 reset in the settings app. Left it to do it's thing and then came back to a blue screen saying:
"Your PC needs to be repaired. A required device isn't connected or can't be accessed."

 

Tried restarting and it kept coming back to that screen. Bugger.

 

So then I created a bootable Win 10 USB, booted into it, deleted the HDD and SSD, and tried reinstalling on the SSD. It created the partitions and then failed. So I deleted the main partition and tried again... this time it gets most of the way through the install and then says,
"Windows could not prepare the computer to boot into the next phase of installation. To install Windows, restart the installation."

 

Going into the bios, I can see the two drives listed. But I can't select either of them as boot drives for some reason.

 

I've even removed the HDD so just the SSD is in there and tried the installation. Same result.

 

This is infuriating! haha.

 

Does anyone have any thoughts/ideas for me please?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
CYaBro
3792 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2670302 8-Mar-2021 21:20
Send private message

What was the wierd thing it was doing?
It’s possible it actually has a hardware issue, have you run a RAM test on it?
Not sure if those have any sort of diagnostics built into the bios?

conorseed

15 posts

Geek


  #2670304 8-Mar-2021 21:25
Send private message

CYaBro: What was the wierd thing it was doing?

 

It took a good 5 minutes to boot and login, which normally takes 30 seconds. Half the programs wouldn't start - they'd just pull back errors messages instead. But some did open and start... I could use Edge for instance (first time I've used it!), but not firefox or chrome. Downloaded something in edge, but then the download wouldn't open...

 

CYaBro: It’s possible it actually has a hardware issue, have you run a RAM test on it?
Not sure if those have any sort of diagnostics built into the bios?

 

Doesn't look like there's any diagnostics in the bios!

tchart
2115 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2670343 9-Mar-2021 08:48
Send private message

Only time I've had behaviour like that was a failing SSD.



SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2670377 9-Mar-2021 09:24
Send private message

Yup sounds like disk issues. I had similar when I took apart a mates Asus laptop to clean and repaste. In that case I had bumped the ribbon cables which provided the sata connections to the drives. Doing very weird things like you describe, 5min boot, apps failing to launch, till I reseated it properly.

Try installing on the HDD if you can, otherwise try run a ubuntu usb to run diagnostics.

CYaBro
3792 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2670485 9-Mar-2021 14:35
Send private message

Agree with the others, that sounds like a faulty SSD so as suggested try install to the HDD instead and see how it goes.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 