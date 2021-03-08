Hey there, I hope you're having a better start to the week than me...

My windows laptop has just died this morning. It's a Gigabyte Sabre 15, with dual storage (256gb ssd, 1tb hdd).

It was doing weird things so decided to do a factory reset via the windows 10 reset in the settings app. Left it to do it's thing and then came back to a blue screen saying:

"Your PC needs to be repaired. A required device isn't connected or can't be accessed."

Tried restarting and it kept coming back to that screen. Bugger.

So then I created a bootable Win 10 USB, booted into it, deleted the HDD and SSD, and tried reinstalling on the SSD. It created the partitions and then failed. So I deleted the main partition and tried again... this time it gets most of the way through the install and then says,

"Windows could not prepare the computer to boot into the next phase of installation. To install Windows, restart the installation."

Going into the bios, I can see the two drives listed. But I can't select either of them as boot drives for some reason.

I've even removed the HDD so just the SSD is in there and tried the installation. Same result.

This is infuriating! haha.

Does anyone have any thoughts/ideas for me please?