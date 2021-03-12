Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersIdeas how to fix this Android wall-mount touch screen?
Greendrake

72 posts

Master Geek


#282798 12-Mar-2021 17:44
Send private message

Bought this 21" RK3399 Android wall-mount touch screen last year from someone in China. Worked fine for several months hanging on the wall, displaying streaming videos 12 hours a day (must have been hard job for it I admit).

 

One day it just abruptly turned off while working, and it won't start up ever since. Sending it back to China for warranty repairs and back is obviously uneconomical.

 

This is how it looks inside, no visible damage, no popped capacitors etc.:

 

Click to see full size

 

Any ideas what could have died in it? Power supply is okay.

 

Would these parts be of any interest to anyone if I try to sell them?

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2672387 12-Mar-2021 17:51
Send private message

Are you certain it's not turning on rather than just the backlight not working?

Greendrake

72 posts

Master Geek


  #2672397 12-Mar-2021 18:22
Send private message

andrewNZ: Are you certain it's not turning on rather than just the backlight not working?

 

It did play Android startup sound after like 20 seconds since powering on. Now it doesn't.

1101
3036 posts

Uber Geek


  #2674724 15-Mar-2021 09:27
Send private message

Start the usual fault tracing routines. You'll need a SMD removal/replacement soldering setup & a technicians Microscope for soldering SMD's

 

The reality is, the chances of av home user fixing this is almost zero .  :-(
There are places that can fix them & do the onboard repairs , but it wont be cheap .

Start by checking the output from the power supply board .
Unplug & replug the cables .
Look for broken USB ports , Ive seen that cause power on issues (USB socket pins shorted)

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 