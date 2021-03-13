heavenlywild

I have an odd problem with my HP laptop. It's been running well for about 4 years and since late last year I've had issues booting to Windows.

Over the course of the past few months the problem seems to have gotten worse where on most occasions I would need to power up and down the laptop a few times for it to boot to Windows. It simply says "Hard drive fault", despite having passed hard drive tests and the SSD never blue-screening me once I am in Windows.

Just recently I decided to reinstall Windows and the trouble has not gone away. However, I have noticed the problem tends to be there when I am plugged into power. Could it just be a coincidence?

Keen to hear if anyone's had similar issues.

Edit: Typos