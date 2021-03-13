Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Laptops and mobile computers: Laptop does not always start when plugged in
heavenlywild

4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#283813 13-Mar-2021 20:11
I have an odd problem with my HP laptop. It's been running well for about 4 years and since late last year I've had issues booting to Windows.

 

Over the course of the past few months the problem seems to have gotten worse where on most occasions I would need to power up and down the laptop a few times for it to boot to Windows. It simply says "Hard drive fault", despite having passed hard drive tests and the SSD never blue-screening me once I am in Windows.

 

Just recently I decided to reinstall Windows and the trouble has not gone away. However, I have noticed the problem tends to be there when I am plugged into power. Could it just be a coincidence?

 

Keen to hear if anyone's had similar issues.

 

1101
3036 posts

Uber Geek


  #2674714 15-Mar-2021 09:07
"It simply says "Hard drive fault", despite having passed hard drive tests "

 

Ive had faulty hd's that pass every test I could throw at them. Ive even had a few SSD's causing strange issues , despite passing smart check .
You'll need to try another HD & see if that fixes the issue

 

Also, disable "Fast Start" in Win power settings in control panel

heavenlywild

4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2674766 15-Mar-2021 10:56
Thanks for your reply. It turns out the fault is still there if I plug in th epower.

 

I suspect it is an SSD issue. However what I don't understand is how the SSD performs well after the start up sequence. It has not failed at anything else other than that. Is that possible for a faulty SSD?

Dynamic
3374 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674781 15-Mar-2021 11:29
This is an odd issue, and the cause could be something odd like a component in the power pack breaking down a little so the smooth DC voltage it should be supplying now has ripples on it that are causing a little chaos on the motherboard.  Can you borrow a compatible power pack from someone to see if the fault goes away with a different power pack?  I may be able to lend one.




heavenlywild

4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2674799 15-Mar-2021 12:02
Thanks Dynamic.

 

I tried this morning without plugging in the issue was there so sadly my theory is wrong.

 

However, when I restart the laptop it never fails to boot Windows. It's only when I boot from a cold start when I am likely to see the problem.

 

I wonder if it is just the motherboard that's playing up :(

Dynamic
3374 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674825 15-Mar-2021 12:23
Hmmm... could be.  I guess keep using it, but keep it backed up in case of failure.  Try a BIOS update if available for the laptop, and maybe see if the SSD manufacturer has a firmware update, just in case they help.




