Just wanting to add a solution to this, unsolved questions are annoying when google brings them up on a search.

To solve this: Use a real PC/Laptop computing device and set up the imap account on a full mail client.

I'm pretty sure that Thunderbird will allow access to the IMAP folders, I use Linux and for my solution I set up the account under (mail client app)Sylpheed and was able to move the two emails that were in the otherwise empty recovered-folder-hs3gf7kklsoewiurt835ksdfd7 (and 17 other folders) folder into Archived, then one by one deleted the folders. They quickly disappeared from the connected iPad and Android phone mail apps and the customer was most happy.

Still not clear which process on the iPad creates these folders, but they were IMAP folders. Note that webmail.xtra.co.nz online application did not show the folders.