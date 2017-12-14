Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Lost and recovered folders appearing in xtra
Chaosx

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#225986 14-Dec-2017 11:45
Send private message

We’ve got a small problem where when using imap for our xtra accounts, since spark shifted to smx we are getting folders turning up that only appear when using imap. Logging into xtramail they are not there, using pop3 on our computers they do not exist. But on our android phones and iPads all our accounts have several lost folders, and one account today we’ve noticed has 16 lost and recovered folders.

Have spoken to spark on their chat who said it was a problem with ios which i don’t believe as it is happening on android as well

Wondering if anyone knows what would be doing this and how to get rid of these folders

Create new topic
RunningMan
7062 posts

Uber Geek


  #1919492 14-Dec-2017 11:49
Send private message

If Spark have investigated, and think it's being caused by iOS, why don't you believe them?

 

What happens when you delete them?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Chaosx

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #1919495 14-Dec-2017 11:54
Send private message

You can’t delete the folders, have tried

It appeared when our accounts were transferred from yahoo to smx, at which time we only had android not iOS.

I don’t believe in the couple of minutes on chat that the person investigated anything

gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1919496 14-Dec-2017 11:57
Send private message

iOS mail is always buggy, I sometimes have emails in my Exchange account that will not mark as read or move to a folder no matter how many times I try.  Fix is to turn Mail off and on again under the respective account.  That gets things moving properly again until the next time.



Chaosx

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #1919506 14-Dec-2017 12:25
Send private message

Although it isn’t an iOS bug, or it wouldn’t happen on android, and just setting up one of the accounts on outlook as imap the folders exist in there too

gehenna
7360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1919648 14-Dec-2017 16:07
Send private message

Chaosx: Although it isn’t an iOS bug, or it wouldn’t happen on android, and just setting up one of the accounts on outlook as imap the folders exist in there too

 

That's not necessarily the case. It could be that it originated in iOS due to some mishap between iOS and IMAP and now it's just also showing on Android.

bctechnzl
1 post

Wannabe Geek


#2692824 14-Apr-2021 16:29
Send private message

Just wanting to add a solution to this, unsolved questions are annoying when google brings them up on a search.

 

To solve this: Use a real PC/Laptop computing device and set up the imap account on a full mail client.

 

I'm pretty sure that Thunderbird will allow access to the IMAP folders, I use Linux and for my solution I set up the account under (mail client app)Sylpheed and was able to move the two emails that were in the otherwise empty recovered-folder-hs3gf7kklsoewiurt835ksdfd7 (and 17 other folders) folder into Archived, then one by one deleted the folders. They quickly disappeared from the connected iPad and Android phone mail apps and the customer was most happy.

 

Still not clear which process on the iPad creates these folders, but they were IMAP folders. Note that webmail.xtra.co.nz online application did not show the folders.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 