We’ve got a small problem where when using imap for our xtra accounts, since spark shifted to smx we are getting folders turning up that only appear when using imap. Logging into xtramail they are not there, using pop3 on our computers they do not exist. But on our android phones and iPads all our accounts have several lost folders, and one account today we’ve noticed has 16 lost and recovered folders.
Have spoken to spark on their chat who said it was a problem with ios which i don’t believe as it is happening on android as well
Wondering if anyone knows what would be doing this and how to get rid of these folders