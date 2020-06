Spark is launching a new DNS-based protection service called Net Shield.

This is available to Spark broadband users and can be managed from their account.

As this is DNS-based your network won't be protected if using a third-party DNS (OpenDNS, Google DNS, 1.1.1.1, etc) or a VPN.

A free service provide basic protection - websites with harmful content and SafeSearch. A paid option expands this to include blocking sites by categories, scheduling and whitelist access only.