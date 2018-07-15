can someone tell me how do they change the DNS on Huawei B315s?
when I go to the ethernet settings, i can tick the set DNS - but it will not save as I need to put the username also???
thanks
Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
I tried putting my Spark wireless internet SIM into a D-Link DWR-921. Shortly afterwards, when I realised the futility of my actions, I put it back in the Huawei B315s & got back online. The SIM cards are locked to Spark-provided modems.
But if you'd like an almost new D-Link DWR-921 to make sure of this, I happen to have one right here.
Megabyte - so geek it megahertz
Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.
Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour
Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com
nakedmolerat:
@hio77:
coffeebaron:
Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.
Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)
so can I get this from Spark?
am I allowed to use modem/router not supplied by Spark?
Yes, spark do supply a B618, on the larger plans.
i understand it to be possible to upfront get the B618, but I've heard otherwise from end users - Haven't had a chance to run down the product folk and get the clear outcome.
You are more than welcome to use any router you want, you must use our modem however, and thus you will have to double nat/dmz.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
Megabyte - so geek it megahertz
1024kb: Oh really?
So is the B618 performance any better than the B315? Is there enough hardware grunt to overcome the lame firmware & actually make a worthwhile difference?
Asking because I've got a plan that involves my current B315, the Matamata Spark store & a new B618. I haven't told them yet, it'll be a surprise.
yes definitely better than B315. my DL doubles, my UL doubles.
it used to be just 3 bar signal out of 5. with this modem/router it is 5 out of 5.
Good Luck!
I think the only way to do is to apply static IP, which I believed $15/month.
nakedmolerat:
1024kb: Oh really?
So is the B618 performance any better than the B315? Is there enough hardware grunt to overcome the lame firmware & actually make a worthwhile difference?
Asking because I've got a plan that involves my current B315, the Matamata Spark store & a new B618. I haven't told them yet, it'll be a surprise.
yes definitely better than B315. my DL doubles, my UL doubles.
it used to be just 3 bar signal out of 5. with this modem/router it is 5 out of 5.
Good Luck!
I think the only way to do is to apply static IP, which I believed $15/month.
i find it interesting that your bars changed.
it's completely an expected result that speed increaes :) on paper your speed could jump 4x if i'm recalling the specs right..
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
nakedmolerat:@hio77:coffeebaron:
Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.
Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)
manage to get one from Spark store! still can't change DNS on B618!!!!
edit: the firmware interface is EXACTLY the same
Kiwifruta:nakedmolerat:
@hio77:
coffeebaron:
Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.
Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)
manage to get one from Spark store! still can't change DNS on B618!!!!
edit: the firmware interface is EXACTLY the same
Is there another login that provides more access? My Vodafone Huawei HG556a had 2 or 3 levels of logins.
not that i am aware of. maybe @hio77 can clarify