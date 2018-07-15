Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Huawei B315s DNS settings
nakedmolerat

4554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#239393 15-Jul-2018 21:43
Send private message quote this post

can someone tell me how do they change the DNS on Huawei B315s?

 

 

 

when I go to the ethernet settings, i can tick the set DNS - but it will not save as I need to put the username also???

 

 

 

thanks





View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
coffeebaron
5729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2056731 15-Jul-2018 22:22
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to the world of limited B315 functionality :(




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.

 

Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

nakedmolerat

4554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2056733 15-Jul-2018 22:24
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron: Welcome to the world of limited B315 functionality :(

 

 

 

haha stink. hey can i just chuck the sim card to a different router like vodafone ultra hub?





 
 
 
 


1024kb
579 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2056737 15-Jul-2018 22:44
Send private message quote this post

I tried putting my Spark wireless internet SIM into a D-Link DWR-921. Shortly afterwards, when I realised the futility of my actions, I put it back in the Huawei B315s & got back online. The SIM cards are locked to Spark-provided modems.

 

But if you'd like an almost new D-Link DWR-921 to make sure of this, I happen to have one right here.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

coffeebaron
5729 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2056974 16-Jul-2018 11:20
Send private message quote this post

Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.

 

 




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.

 

Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12590 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2056999 16-Jul-2018 11:45
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:

 

Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.

 

 

Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

nakedmolerat

4554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057490 17-Jul-2018 00:07
Send private message quote this post

@hio77:

 

coffeebaron:

 

Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.

 

 

Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

so can I get this from Spark? 

 

am I allowed to use modem/router not supplied by Spark?





hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12590 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2057491 17-Jul-2018 00:10
Send private message quote this post

nakedmolerat:

 

@hio77:

 

coffeebaron:

 

Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.

 

 

Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

so can I get this from Spark? 

 

am I allowed to use modem/router not supplied by Spark?

 

 

Yes, spark do supply a B618, on the larger plans.

 

 

 

i understand it to be possible to upfront get the B618, but I've heard otherwise from end users - Haven't had a chance to run down the product folk and get the clear outcome.

 

 

 

You are more than welcome to use any router you want, you must use our modem however, and thus you will have to double nat/dmz.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


nakedmolerat

4554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2057493 17-Jul-2018 00:23
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:

 

Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.

 

 

 

 

it would be nice if Spark can offer the choice.





nakedmolerat

4554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2058004 17-Jul-2018 20:21
Send private message quote this post

@hio77:

 

coffeebaron:

 

Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.

 

 

Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)

 

 

 

 

manage to get one from Spark store! still can't change DNS on B618!!!!

 

 

 

edit: the firmware interface is EXACTLY the same





1024kb
579 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2058007 17-Jul-2018 20:31
Send private message quote this post

Oh really?

So is the B618 performance any better than the B315? Is there enough hardware grunt to overcome the lame firmware & actually make a worthwhile difference?

Asking because I've got a plan that involves my current B315, the Matamata Spark store & a new B618. I haven't told them yet, it'll be a surprise.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

nakedmolerat

4554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2058013 17-Jul-2018 20:58
Send private message quote this post

1024kb: Oh really?

So is the B618 performance any better than the B315? Is there enough hardware grunt to overcome the lame firmware & actually make a worthwhile difference?

Asking because I've got a plan that involves my current B315, the Matamata Spark store & a new B618. I haven't told them yet, it'll be a surprise.

 

 

 

yes definitely better than B315. my DL doubles, my UL doubles. 

 

it used to be just 3 bar signal out of 5. with this modem/router it is 5 out of 5.

 

 

 

Good Luck! 

 

 

 

I think the only way to do is to apply static IP, which I believed $15/month. 





hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12590 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2058041 17-Jul-2018 22:18
Send private message quote this post

nakedmolerat:

 

1024kb: Oh really?

So is the B618 performance any better than the B315? Is there enough hardware grunt to overcome the lame firmware & actually make a worthwhile difference?

Asking because I've got a plan that involves my current B315, the Matamata Spark store & a new B618. I haven't told them yet, it'll be a surprise.

 

 

 

yes definitely better than B315. my DL doubles, my UL doubles. 

 

it used to be just 3 bar signal out of 5. with this modem/router it is 5 out of 5.

 

 

 

Good Luck! 

 

 

 

I think the only way to do is to apply static IP, which I believed $15/month. 

 

 

i find it interesting that your bars changed.

 

 

 

it's completely an expected result that speed increaes :) on paper your speed could jump 4x if i'm recalling the specs right..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Kiwifruta
1257 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2058043 17-Jul-2018 22:24
Send private message quote this post

nakedmolerat:

@hio77:


coffeebaron:


Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.



Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)


 



manage to get one from Spark store! still can't change DNS on B618!!!!


 


edit: the firmware interface is EXACTLY the same



Is there another login that provides more access? My Vodafone Huawei HG556a had 2 or 3 levels of logins.

nakedmolerat

4554 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2058045 17-Jul-2018 22:30
Send private message quote this post

Kiwifruta:
nakedmolerat:

 

@hio77:

 

coffeebaron:

 

Looks like the B618 can do DNS change.

 

 

Yep, it's firmware is a little more feature rich :)

 

 

manage to get one from Spark store! still can't change DNS on B618!!!!

 

edit: the firmware interface is EXACTLY the same

 



Is there another login that provides more access? My Vodafone Huawei HG556a had 2 or 3 levels of logins.

 

 

 

not that i am aware of. maybe @hio77 can clarify





Kiwifruta
1257 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2058046 17-Jul-2018 22:31
Send private message quote this post

Did you see this?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=137&topicid=239443

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News »

MIcrosoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.