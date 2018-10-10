freitasm: cisconz: There was a valid cost reason for why they pulled out in the first place. This was many, many years ago. They still peer but only if the CDN or peering company has some heavy traffic - apparently even Cloudflare doesn't qualify for "heavy traffic"...

I'm always up for looking at new CDN partners but you're correct, last time we checked with Cloudflare the level of traffic would have needed to be an order of magnitude larger than it was to justify the investment of a directly connected CDN. That level will have gone up now as well - but obviously I can't disclose what those levels are publicly. More than happy to discuss it with someone from Cloudflare however if you have a contact and they are happy to sign an NDA.

Cheers - Neil G