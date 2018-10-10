Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark peering


BDFL - Memuneh
65457 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#242084 10-Oct-2018 11:07
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Someone on Spark sent me a screenshot showing how it goes all the way to Japan to connect to Cloudflare and ultimately Geekzone, when there's a perfectly good Cloudflare node peering in Auckland:

 




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8
4485 posts

Uber Geek


  #2105485 10-Oct-2018 11:58
Send private message quote this post

Because it is cheaper?



BDFL - Memuneh
65457 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2105495 10-Oct-2018 12:07
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

More like because of Spark's (non-)peering policies.




6098 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2105496 10-Oct-2018 12:08
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

It's always been such an arrogant policy. 

4485 posts

Uber Geek


  #2105504 10-Oct-2018 12:13
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

More like because of Spark's (non-)peering policies.

 

 

If there is not a cost reason for this, what is the business reason behind such a policy? 

3885 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2105505 10-Oct-2018 12:14
6 people support this post
quote this post

Spark own a big share of the Southern Cross cable network. So international capacity is effectively free for them.

Although the Samknows testing might force their hand. Only a matter of time before a Stuff article appears, with a big headline saying. Spark internet the slowest according to new tests. And of course a comments section filled with complaints about slow WiFi.





defiant
1075 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2105517 10-Oct-2018 12:29
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Wasn’t it a change cloudflare made as well? Because surely the traffic should hit the Australian pop rather than take the scenic route

1194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2105520 10-Oct-2018 12:33
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

It's was at one point cheaper for ISP's to buy more transit to Sydney than it was to buy peering with Spark




/dev/null
9060 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2105528 10-Oct-2018 12:44
Send private message quote this post

Beccara:

 

It's was at one point cheaper for ISP's to buy more transit to Sydney than it was to buy peering with Spark

 

I believe it still is which is why many ISP's now go via Australia to reach Spark.




cisconz
1223 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2105678 10-Oct-2018 15:58
Send private message quote this post

There was a valid cost reason for why they pulled out in the first place.




BDFL - Memuneh
65457 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2105725 10-Oct-2018 16:31
Send private message quote this post

cisconz:

 

There was a valid cost reason for why they pulled out in the first place.

 

 

This was many, many years ago. They still peer but only if the CDN or peering company has some heavy traffic - apparently even Cloudflare doesn't qualify for "heavy traffic"...




4314 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2105746 10-Oct-2018 16:43
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

cisconz:

 

There was a valid cost reason for why they pulled out in the first place.

 

 

This was many, many years ago. They still peer but only if the CDN or peering company has some heavy traffic - apparently even Cloudflare doesn't qualify for "heavy traffic"...

 

 

I'm always up for looking at new CDN partners but you're correct, last time we checked with Cloudflare the level of traffic would have needed to be an order of magnitude larger than it was to justify the investment of a directly connected CDN. That level will have gone up now as well - but obviously I can't disclose what those levels are publicly. More than happy to discuss it with someone from Cloudflare however if you have a contact and they are happy to sign an NDA.

 

Cheers - Neil G




defiant
1075 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2105764 10-Oct-2018 17:15
Send private message quote this post

I think this is what I read https://blog.cloudflare.com/bandwidth-costs-around-the-world/

 

Basically because peering is expensive in Australia with Telstra and Optus, Cloudflare serves free customers out of cheaper locations. Not sure if GZ is a free or paid customer of Cloudflare but might explain why it's being served out of Tokyo.

 

That was two years ago though, but I doubt much has changed over there.

 

I did notice when I was on Spark that my Unifi Controller, fronted by Cloudflare, was hitting Tokyo but I am a free customer. Same thing with @michaelmurfy's wordpress site at the time.

1428 posts

Uber Geek


  #2105798 10-Oct-2018 17:25
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Haha they must have a peering review committee that only meets once or twice per decade.

463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2105801 10-Oct-2018 17:33
Send private message quote this post

Not sure of it's related, but Cloudflare status page is currently showing AKL as "re-routed".

2964 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2105804 10-Oct-2018 17:37
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Its Complicated Meme: DUUUUUDE<p> </p> ITS JUST SO<p> </p> H<p> </p> COMPLICATED<p> </p> HISTORY COM<p> </p> Memes. COM




and


 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic

