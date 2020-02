I think this is what I read https://blog.cloudflare.com/bandwidth-costs-around-the-world/

Basically because peering is expensive in Australia with Telstra and Optus, Cloudflare serves free customers out of cheaper locations. Not sure if GZ is a free or paid customer of Cloudflare but might explain why it's being served out of Tokyo.

That was two years ago though, but I doubt much has changed over there.

I did notice when I was on Spark that my Unifi Controller, fronted by Cloudflare, was hitting Tokyo but I am a free customer. Same thing with @michaelmurfy's wordpress site at the time.