GCSB declines Spark's proposal to use Huawei 5G equipment
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74099 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#243143 28-Nov-2018 15:44
Send private message

Just received:

 

 

Spark New Zealand recently notified the Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), in accordance with the requirements of the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act 2013 (TICSA), of its proposed approach to implementing 5G technology on the Spark mobile network.

 

Specifically, this proposal involved the deployment of Huawei 5G equipment in Spark’s planned 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), which involves the technology associated with cell tower infrastructure. 

 

The Director-General has informed Spark today that he considers Spark’s proposal to use Huawei 5G equipment in Spark’s planned 5G RAN would, if implemented, raise significant national security risks.

 

Under TICSA, this means Spark cannot implement or give effect to its proposal to use Huawei RAN equipment in its planned 5G network. 

 

Spark has not yet had an opportunity to review the detailed reasoning behind the Director-General’s decision.  Following our review, Spark will consider what further steps, if any, it will take. 

 

While we are disappointed with this decision, we are confident that the decision will not affect our plans to launch Spark’s 5G network by 1 July 2020, subject to the necessary spectrum being made available by the New Zealand Government.

 

Spark will not be making any further comment on this matter.

 




MikeB4
17118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2136065 28-Nov-2018 15:48
Send private message

I guess Huawei will shut up shop here. The infrastructure equipment is about the only product they are having any real success with.

Linux
9082 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136067 28-Nov-2018 15:51
Send private message

This also impacts 2Degrees

 

John

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2136071 28-Nov-2018 15:56
Send private message

Excellent news, good decision from the GCSB. The less (whether real, or only theoretically possible) interference in our networks by the Chinese government, the better.



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136072 28-Nov-2018 15:58
Send private message

So you can only use Western equipment so the good guys can spy on you? smile

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74099 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136073 28-Nov-2018 15:58
Send private message

Make the Network Great Again!




MikeB4
17118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2136074 28-Nov-2018 15:59
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

So you can only use Western equipment so the good guys can spy on you? smile

 

 

 

 

Good guys don't Spy they share and protect. wink

antoniosk
2250 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136075 28-Nov-2018 16:00
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

So you can only use Western equipment so the good guys can spy on you? smile

 

 

Yay, I feel so much happier that only the NSA can inform captain fruit and nuts on advice he can ignore and claim 'Fruit News'

 

 

 

 




Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2136076 28-Nov-2018 16:00
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

So you can only use Western equipment so the good guys can spy on you? smile

 

 

100%. And I say that without sarcasm.

 

 

 

freitasm:

 

 

Make the Network Great Again!

 

 

Make All Networks Great Again (MANGA)! Way catchier ;)

 

Lias
4872 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136077 28-Nov-2018 16:04
Send private message

I never understood why anyone, particularly Spark, thought this was going to go any other way.

 

 




BarTender
3417 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136078 28-Nov-2018 16:07
Send private message

So what does this mean to Spark's existing Huawei 4G Network?

 

And Enable & UFF's UFB Fibre Network?

 

And 2Degrees RAN?

 

And the hundreds of thousands of Huawei CPE out at customer premesis such as HG659s / HG630s etc.

 

And the what about the mobile phones out there?

 

 

 

If there was even a hint that the Chinese Government were spying on the country via Huawei then they would be toast. So I really hope we see the detailed fallout as to why they were rejected. However that may never happen "because of national security"




SpartanVXL
845 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2136079 28-Nov-2018 16:09
Send private message

Honestly, the devil you know is usually a better option. Lesser of two evils and all that.

 

 

Pretty sure the main reason to go Huawei was the cost compared to other bids. Kiwis have a bad habit of going for the lowest sticker price without considering anything else.

ResponseMediaNZ
510 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2136081 28-Nov-2018 16:13
Send private message

BarTender:

 

So what does this mean to Spark's existing Huawei 4G Network?

 

And Enable & UFF's UFB Fibre Network?

 

And 2Degrees RAN?

 

And the hundreds of thousands of Huawei CPE out at customer premesis such as HG659s / HG630s etc.

 

And the what about the mobile phones out there?

 

If there was even a hint that the Chinese Government were spying on the country via Huawei then they would be toast. So I really hope we see the detailed fallout as to why they were rejected. However that may never happen "because of national security"

 

 

Haha was just going to say the same thing.. Sadly only the ones that have clearance will know why this was rejected.

 

It will be interesting to see what happens with the existing kit that needs to be upgraded in the future or will GCSB start with a systematic clear-out 

 

 

 

Zepanda66
533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2136087 28-Nov-2018 16:15
Send private message

MikeB4:

 

I guess Huawei will shut up shop here. The infrastructure equipment is about the only product they are having any real success with.

 

 

 

 

I wonder if vodafone and spark will stop selling their phones?




ResponseMediaNZ
510 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2136088 28-Nov-2018 16:15
Send private message

Benjip:

 

sbiddle:

 

So you can only use Western equipment so the good guys can spy on you? smile

 

 

100%. And I say that without sarcasm.

 

 

Right, and you think cisco or juniper isn't in bed with the NSA.......

networkn
27588 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2136089 28-Nov-2018 16:16
Send private message

BarTender:

 

If there was even a hint that the Chinese Government were spying on the country via Huawei then they would be toast. So I really hope we see the detailed fallout as to why they were rejected. However that may never happen "because of national security"

 

 

Toast?! How on earth would they be Toast? Would we send our entire Army, Navy and Airforce consisting of 2 guys in a rowboat with a shotgun, 1 crop duster and slingshot, and 11 guys with BB guns to 'teach them a lesson'? lol 

 

I am not saying I agree with the decision, just that I think you might be overstating the consequences somewhat....

 

 

